New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.07 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $38,069,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $331.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.26.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

