New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.48 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NYSE CBRE opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $107.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

