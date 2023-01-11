New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.32 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $193.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

