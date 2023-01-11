New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.79 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

KMI opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

