New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.39 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $36,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock worth $14,495,447. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD stock opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

