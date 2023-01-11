New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $374.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $626.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.