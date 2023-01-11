New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.