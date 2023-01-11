New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

