New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $228.15. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.