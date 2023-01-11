New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,178 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.