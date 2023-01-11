New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,872 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

