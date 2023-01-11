New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,383 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.3% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

VRSK opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

