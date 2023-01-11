New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,589 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,589 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

