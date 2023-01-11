New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 398 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $40,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

