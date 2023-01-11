New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,956 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $469.11 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

