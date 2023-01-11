New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,637,000 after buying an additional 806,380 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,416,000 after buying an additional 732,202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

