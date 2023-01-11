New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Allstate worth $41,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.