Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

