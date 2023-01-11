Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $340.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.