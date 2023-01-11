Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $13.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

