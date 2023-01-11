Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $74.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.15% from the stock’s current price.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.41 on Monday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $974.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novavax will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.