NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.82 and a beta of 0.78.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,566,350 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

