NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 10.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) traded down 10.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $96.02 and last traded at $97.18. 10,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,168,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

Specifically, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,397 shares of company stock worth $24,566,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82 and a beta of 0.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NovoCure by 123.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

