Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

