Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 7,328 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,427,311.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.