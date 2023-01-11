OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $365,901.71 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 249.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

