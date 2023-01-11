Oppenheimer Weighs in on AtriCure, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AtriCure in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AtriCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

AtriCure Stock Down 3.6 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

ATRC stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

