Orbler (ORBR) One Day Volume Hits $1.65 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Orbler has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $7.79 or 0.00044682 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.65 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

