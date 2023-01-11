Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $394.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $299.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

