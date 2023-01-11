Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $29,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

