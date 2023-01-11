Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

