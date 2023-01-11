Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $25.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
