PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.