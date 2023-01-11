Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
