Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

