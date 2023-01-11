Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $45,313.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,674 shares of company stock valued at $350,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 484,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

