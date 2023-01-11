Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $20.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PEB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

