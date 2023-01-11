Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

