Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

