Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 71,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.