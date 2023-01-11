Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

