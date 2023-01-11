Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

