Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.