Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

