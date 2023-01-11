Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $123.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.