Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $85.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

