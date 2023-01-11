Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

HNW opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

