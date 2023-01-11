Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $954,270.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $954,270.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,846,073 shares of company stock valued at $90,016,253 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

