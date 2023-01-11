Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,309 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $21,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.9 %

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

