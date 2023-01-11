Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 688 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

