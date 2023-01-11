Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 302 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average is $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

